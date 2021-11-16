Halle Berry opens up about guilt over Catwoman failure: ‘For all these years, I’ve carried the weight of that’

Halle Berry has opened up about feeling guilty over the failure of the widely panned superhero film Catwoman.

In the 2004 film, Berry played Patience Phillips, a woman who develops cat-like powers. Based on the popular DC Comics antagonist, Catwoman was mauled by critics, and is frequently cited among the worst blockbusters ever made.

Reflecting on the film on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Berry said: “I wasn’t [diasppointed] but it seemed like the people were. I worked really hard to be a catwoman. I learned [Brazilian martial art] capoeira. I did the work.”

She added: “The disheartening part was: I didn’t direct it, I didn’t produce it, nor did I write it. I was just the actress in it. But for all these years, I have carried the weight of that film. And whatever success it had or didn’t have somehow seemed like it was all my fault. But it really wasn’t my fault. But I’ve been carrying it.”

In recent years, Catwoman has been subject to critical reappraisals, with some people celebrating its camp value and Berry’s performance.

Last month, Berry tweeted: “I’m seeing all the Catwoman love, everybody. Where were you guys 17 years ago.”

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, the actor said she would be willing to reprise the role of catwoman in a hypothetical future film, but only “if I can direct it”.

In the UK, Catwoman can be streamed on Virgin TV Go.

