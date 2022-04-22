Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 22.

Football

Premier League greats rubbed shoulders.

Ian Wright’s former team-mate paid tribute.

Manchester United were in training, with Cristiano Ronaldo back in the fold.

Rangers showed support to their former keeper.

Jamie Carragher interviewed Jurgen Klopp.

Lotte Wubben-Moy signed a new deal at Arsenal.

And her team-mate was thrilled.

James Maddison enjoyed the snooker.

Cycling

Dame Laura Kenny opened up on a difficult period.

Snooker

Yan Bingtao’s match suddenly rose up the pecking order.

Boxing

One day until it’s fight time.

Mikaela Mayer was at the Fury-Whyte weigh-in.

MMA

Conor McGregor looked on.

Darts

Peter Wright had his morning sorted.

Formula One

Lovely weather in Imola.

Alexander Albon suffered a brake problem that halted qualifying.

Motor Racing

Romain Grosjean just about avoided the wall.

Source Link Hall of Famers celebrate and pigeon lands at Crucible – Friday’s sporting social