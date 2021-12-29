John Madden, the legendary football coach and commentator, has died at age 85.

In a statement, the National Football League said Mr Madden died “unexpectedly” on Tuesday morning.

“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. “There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Hall of Fame football coach John Madden has died at 85, NFL says