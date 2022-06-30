Halifax hits back at customers who oppose personal pronoun badge policy

Halifax has informed customers who oppose its personal pronouns policy that they are “welcome to close” their accounts.

It comes after the bank tweeted a photograph of a member of staff’s name badge that shows the name “Gemma” and she/her/hers pronouns.

It posted the image with the caption: “Pronouns matter. #ItsAPeopleThing”

The tweet, which was posted during Pride month, garnered backlash from some people who accused the bank of being “woke” and “virtue signalling”.

Halifax gives staff the option of wearing a name badge with pronouns if they wish to do so.

The bank said it wants to “create a safe and accepting environment that opens the conversation around gender identity”.

“We care about our customers and colleagues’ individual preferences so, for us, it’s a very simple solution to accidental misgendering,” it said in a statement.

One person who responded to Halifax’s tweet wrote: “There’s no ambiguity about the name ‘Gemma’; it’s a female person’s name. In other words, it’s pathetic virtue signalling and is seen as such by almost everyone who has responded to the initial tweet. Why are you trying to alienate people?”

Halifax replied: “We strive for inclusion, equality and quite simply, in doing what’s right. If you disagree with our values, you’re welcome to close your account.”

HSBC, which introduced the same policy in January, tweeted in support of Halifax.

The bank added: “We stand with and support any bank or organisation that joins us in taking this positive step forward for equality and inclusion. It’s vital that everyone can be themselves in the workplace.”

Other banks and companies that allow staff to display their personal pronouns on their name badges include NatWest, Marks & Spencer, and Sainsbury’s.

Pronouns are words used to refer to people’s gender in conversation, such as “he” or “she”.

However, some people who do not identify within the gender binary may prefer to use different pronouns, including gender-neutral pronouns such as “they/them”.

According to Stonewall, having pronouns on badges “is a simple yet impactful way to make sure LGBTQ+ identities are respected – for employees and customers alike.”

