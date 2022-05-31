Half-term travel – live: Last minute flight cancellations continue as passengers arrive to huge airport queues

British holidaymakers hoping to jet off this week face continuing travel disruption across the UK.

After preemptively axing 240 flights over the weekend, easyJet’s on-the-day cancellations are continuing.

Passengers on the early flight to Belfast from Gatwick to Tuesday were told at 4am they would not be travelling.

Meanwhile the airline’s Bristol to Amsterdam service was cancelled early morning – one customer reported that they had been forced to switch to a flight the following day, with the train there set to cost her £123.

Passengers arrived to Manchester Airport at 4am to find queues stretching back towards the terminal entrance, double the size of the check-in queueing area.

Passengers also reported long early-morning queues at Bristol Airport, with check-in lines trailing out of the terminal; as well as Glasgow and Stansted, with many customers posting videos and photos of waiting crowds.

The UK’s airports have struggled to “scale up” to meet the spring surge in holidaymakers, with some blaming staff shortages or trouble with recruiting for the travel chaos.

Show latest update 1653979757 Industry ‘should have been preparing for this’ says arts minister The arts minister Lord Parkinson has criticised airlines and airports this morning, saying the industry “should have been preparing for” the spring surge in passenger demand. Speaking on Sky News, Lord Parkinson said the Department for Transport was working with the industry and has been “for many months”. He continued: “It’s very distressing if you turn up at the airport and your flight isn’t ready so we’ve been saying to the industry you need to prepare for this, they need to have the staff we need to make sure people can get away and enjoy holidays. “We’ve been saying to the industry for quite some time they should have been preparing for this.” Asked about Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary’s comments that support for airlines during the pandemic was “lamentable”, he said: “There’s lots of opinionated people in the aviation industry”. He insisted that “the companies should have the people in place,” and suggested that the government had been using “post-Brexit freedoms” to speed up the hiring of new travel industry staff. Lucy Thackray 31 May 2022 07:49 1653973800 Family have flight to Greece delayed by two days A family have had their flight with Tui to Kefalonia delayed by two days. Teacher Chloe Mottershead, from Middleton, had planned to catch five days of sun on the Greek island with her daughter. But after arriving at the airport on Sunday, their departure time kept being pushed back. “My daughter was crying and upset and was extremely tired,” Ms Mottershead told the Manchester Evening News. Rory Sullivan 31 May 2022 06:10 1653967800 UK front pages dominated by travel disruption The UK’s front pages are dominated on Tuesday by the airport delays that have jeopardised half-term travel for many people. Rory Sullivan 31 May 2022 04:30 1653962400 More than 6,000 flights cancelled over Memorial Day weekend It is not just the UK which has been struggling with flight cancellations of late. So did the US over the Memorial Day weekend. Read more from our reporter Graig Graziosi: Rory Sullivan 31 May 2022 03:00 1653957000 Half-term travel misery As well as leading on the cost-of-living crisis, our front page on Tuesday carries a photograph of the travel chaos experienced at British airports over half term. Rory Sullivan 31 May 2022 01:30 1653951569 Dublin airport baggage check-in taking more than three hours, reports suggest Reports suggest it is now taking upwards of three hours to check in baggage at Dublin airport. Rory Sullivan 30 May 2022 23:59 1653949829 Travel chaos going to ‘get worse before it gets better’ The travel chaos seen in recent days will “get worse before it gets better”, a leading aviation analyst has warned. Alex Macheras predicted there will be “a summer of disruption for air travel”, caused by staff shortages across the sector and by a spike in passenger demand. Although the problem is being felt across Europe, he said the UK has some of the worst delays. Rory Sullivan 30 May 2022 23:30 1653948149 Hundreds queue at Manchester airport amid staff shortages Over in Manchester airport, hundreds of people were queueing this evening, reportedly due to staffing shortages. Here’s a picture from one traveller: Rory Sullivan 30 May 2022 23:02 1653946469 Disruption at Bristol airport There was also travel disruption at Bristol airport today. One Twitter user complained about the arrivals queues this afternoon, while another, who is supposed to be flying from the airport tomorrow, expressed her nerves about possible delays: Rory Sullivan 30 May 2022 22:34 1653944965 Airport chaos could worsen with potential BA check-in staff strike British Airways check-in crew could strike next month to complain about their pay. If the workers agree to the action, it could take place next month, the busiest time of year for travellers. British airports have already been struggling to cope with demand recently, with hundreds of flights scrapped during half term. The strike would be over BA’s refusal to reverse pay cuts brought in earlier in the pandemic, according to Unite. Sharon Graham, the union’s secretary general, said: “British Airways used the cover of Covid to brutally cut members’ pay. “It has now reversed the pay cuts imposed on management but refuses to do this for our members. Unite will not allow our members to be treated as a second-class workforce.” Rory Sullivan 30 May 2022 22:09

