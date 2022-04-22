Hakeem Hussain: Drug addict mother guilty of neglecting asthmatic son, 7, who died alone ‘gasping for air’

A drug addict mother has been convicted of fatally neglecting her asthma-suffering seven-year-old son after he died alone and “gasping for air” in a garden.

Laura Heath deliberately “prioritised her addiction to heroin and crack cocaine” prior to the “needless, premature” death of Hakeem Hussain from an asthma attack on 26 November 2017, prosecutors said.

An image seen by jurors during a trial at Coventry Crown Court showed how Heath had even used foil and an elastic band to rig one of her son’s blue inhalers to smoke crack, fuelling a £55-a-day habit.

More follows

