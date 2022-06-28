Hailey Bieber shares unfiltered selfie of ‘irritated and inflamed’ skin

Hailey Bieber has opened up about the skincare issues she still faces and shared an unedited makeup-free selfie.

The 25-year-old model and founder of skincare company Rhode posted the unfiltered selfie of her “angry and irritated” skin to social media on Sunday, where she listed some possible reasons for the increased redness and inflammation.

“For the past week my skin has been a little angry and irritated for I think a few factors: Stress, travel, lack of sleep, PMS, testing out a new product,” Bieber said in a TikTok video alongside an image of her makeup-free face.

“Usually when my skin gets like this, I only reach for products that will help calm and heal the skin while keeping bacteria away,” she wrote.

Bieber went on to share some of the helpful skincare products she’s used to help calm breakouts and irritation.

First, the model recommended Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray. The rescue spray, which ranges from $12 to $28 depending on the recyclable bottle size, is made to reduce redness using the ingredient hypochlorous acid. Once applied to the skin, hypochlorous acid – which is found naturally in our white blood cells – signals to the body to help repair and heal damaged skin.

Next, Bieber suggested two of her own products from her Rhode skincare line – the Peptide Glazing Fluid and the Barrier Restore Cream. The Peptide Glazing Fluid is a gel serum made with niacinamide, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and marula oil used to hydrate the skin. The Barrier Restore Cream is a lightweight moisturiser containing the ingredients shea butter, squalane, peptides, açai, and niacinamide.

Finally, she used the Cicalfate + Restorative Protective Cream from Avène ($28-$42) to restore the skin and maintain hydration.

On 15 June, Hailey Bieber launched her very own skincare line Rhode, derived from her middle name. The debut lineup includes five different products – a serum, a moisturizer, and a lip treatment available in three scent options, all ranging between $16 and $29.

The model has been open about her skincare struggles in the past, revealing to Instagram in 2020 that she suffers from a skin condition called perioral dermatitis. The skin problem is marked by red rashes and bumps on the face which surround areas of the cheeks, mouth, and eyes. For Bieber, the dermatitis can also be caused by the weather, different SPFs, or trying a new beauty product.

When it comes to treatment for her perioral dermatitis, Bieber previously shared on Instagram that she goes for “super gentle anti-inflammatory products that will help soothe my skin,” before noting that she wasn’t diagnosed with the condition until she had gone to seek help from a dermatologist.

Earlier this week, the model was sued for trademark infringement by a nine-year-old fashion company, RHODE. The lawsuit in Manhattan federal court seeks to block Bieber from selling or marketing any products with the Rhode name, as well as unspecified damages.

