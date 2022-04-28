Hailey Bieber reveals she underwent procedure to close hole in heart

Hailey Bieber has opened up about undergoing a procedure to close a hole in her heart.

The model explained in a video what happened to her after she felt a “weird sensation that traveled down my arm from my shoulder all the way down to my finger tips,” and could not speak, prompting her to think she was having a stroke.

Bieber said that doctors diagnosed her with a small blood clot in her brain – a “mini stroke” – and a hole in the heart that did not close properly at birth.

Source Link Hailey Bieber reveals she underwent procedure to close hole in heart