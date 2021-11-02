Hailey Baldwin says her mother talked her into staying married to Justin Bieber: ‘It was really hard’

Hailey Baldwin has opened up about the challenges of her first year being married to Justin Bieber.

The couple married in September 2018, with Baldwin revealing the first year of their marriage was “very difficult” during an interview in March 2021.

Bieber, 27, has been vocal about his experience of depression, which he struggled with after marrying Baldwin, 24.

The couple discussed the early stages of their respective struggles on the podcast In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith, with Baldwin revealing her mother, Kennya Baldwin, talked her into staying with the singer at one particularly tough stage.

“I remember I called [her] a few different times, one particular time [when] we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, I was crying, and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever,’” she said.

“And I just remember she was so calm on the phone and she was like, ‘It’s going to pass, and you’re going to be fine and he’s going to be healthy and we’re here for you.’ And I do feel like we had a lot of support.

Reflecting on the importance of the moment, Baldwin continued: “I feel like if I didn’t have support, it would’ve been 10 times harder, and it was already the hardest thing in my life at the time so I also just think I was in it.

“I made a decision. I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him.”

She added: “Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I’m not that type of a person, So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be. It was really hard.”

‘I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome:” Hailey Baldwin opened up about Justin Bieber’s central health struggles (Getty Images)

Bieber opened up about his experience of depression, having previously asked his fans to “pray” him.

In September 2021, Baldwin shut down claims that her Bieber “mistreats” her.

The model called the rumours a “big fat narrative” during an appearance on Demi Lovato‘s podcast, titled 4D With Demi Lovato.

“There are so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together,” she said. “Like, ‘Justin is not nice to her and mistreats her’, and I’m just like, it’s so far from the truth and it’s the complete and utter opposite.”

Baldwin’s comments came after she was subjected to chants of “Selena” at the 2021 Met Gala.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin at the 2021 Met Gala (Getty Images)

Footage shared on TikTok appeared to show members of the audience shouting the name of Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, as the pair posed on the red carpet in New York.

At the end of the video, Baldwin, who was close to tears, put on a pair of sunglasses to ensure her eyes are not on show in any further photographs.

If you have been affected by any issues mentioned in this article, you can contact The Samaritans for free on 116 123 or any of the following mental health organisations: mind.org.uk, nhs.uk/livewell/mentalhealth, mentalhealth.org.uk or anxietyuk.org.uk.

