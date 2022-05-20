Hackers create website to prank call Russian officials and waste their time

A group of international hackers are attempting to distract Russian officials from the war in Ukraine with joke calls.
The pranksters, behind a website called WasteRussianTime.today, have cleverly created an auto call system to use as a “weapon” to annoy Moscow‘s government workers, ultimately distracting them from the military campaign.
By visiting the page and clicking a button, the website will start ringing a list of leaked phone numbers belonging to the Russian government, military and intelligence.
A short clip of audio has been released by the hackers.
