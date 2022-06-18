Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 18.

Football

Manchester City’s new man is in shape.

Any excuse.

Arsenal celebrated a new deal for one striker…

…and wished happy birthday to two more.

Celebrations for three Lionesses.

Lucy Bronze moved on.

Crystal Palace got older.

Titus Bramble hit the links.

Cricket

Katherine Brunt hung up her England Test whites.

The men’s team were still basking in Friday’s onslaught against the Netherlands.

Rugby union

Head coach Scott Robertson showed off his moves after the Crusaders won Super Rugby Pacific.

MMA

Oof.

Formula One

F1 was gearing up for a damp Canadian Grand Prix.

Source Link Haaland at gym, Shearer class and Nketiah commits – Saturday’s sporting social