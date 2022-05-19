Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To The Controversy, Says “Lord Shiva Doesn't Need A Structure”

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for sharing her unfiltered views on controversial matters, reacted to the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque controversy during her recent interaction with media in Varanasi. The Bollywood actress, who recently visited the Kashi Vishvanath temple ahead of her film Dhaakad’s release, was surrounded by media on her way out, and that’s when Kangana shared her opinion on the ongoing row.

Speaking to the reporters in Varanasi, Kangana said, “There’s Lord Krishna in every particle of Mathura and Lord Ram in every particle of Ayodhya. Similarly, there’s Lord Shiva in every particle of Kashi. He doesn’t need a structure, he resides in every particle,” while talking about the Gyanvapi mosque row, as per ANI.

Uttar Pradesh | Actor Kangana Ranaut, along with the team & cast of the film ‘Dhaakad’, visited and offered prayers at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jxrj2EvsUB — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2022

Meanwhile, the entire episode had started when a lawyer representing the Hindu petitioners filed a case in court claiming that a ‘shivling’ was found in the Gyanvapi Masjid pond during a recent survey. However, the Gyanvapi Masjid committee has refuted the claims and stated that the concerned object was a part of the water fountain. While the court has sealed the pond until further notice, the ongoing case has sparked another row online.

A few days back, Kangana had stunned all her fans by coming out in support of Mahesh Babu by agreeing to his words, ‘Bollywood cannot afford him.’ Sharing her opinion on the ongoing debate, Kangana even praised the South superstar for singlehandedly carrying the Telugu film industry to the top at the second trailer launch of ‘Dhaakad’. Read more about it here.

While Kangana is all set to dominate the silver screen with her upcoming action-drama ‘Dhaakad’, fans have been pretty excited to see in a never-seen-before avatar. The Razneesh Ghai directorial which is slated to release in theatres on May 20, 2022, will also star Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

SEE ALSO: Kangana Ranaut Compares Marvel’s Thor To Lord Hanuman, Claims Avengers Are ‘Hugely Inspired’ By Vedas

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To The Controversy, Says "Lord Shiva Doesn't Need A Structure"