Gwyneth Paltrow reveals why she and Chris Martin named their daughter Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed the story of her daughter Apple’s name, detailing how her ex-husband, Chris Martin, came up with it.

Paltrow discussed her 17-year-old daughter, who she welcomed with Martin in 2004, and how she came up with her name during a Q&A on her Instagram Story on 22 April. According to the Goop founder, Martin suggested the name first and she “fell in love with it”.

“How did you come up with Apple, no offence, just wondering,” one fan asked (via People ). In response, the 49-year-old actor wrote: “Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it.”

“I thought it was original and cool,” she added. “I can’t imagine her being called anything else!”

Back in 2004, Paltrow had first explained why she named her child Apple on the The Oprah Winfrey Show, where she recalled how Martin brought up the name, which she thought was “so lovely”.

“When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, ‘If it’s a girl I think her name should be Apple.’ It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me, you know,” she said. “Apples are so sweet and they’re wholesome and it’s biblical.”

Martin, 45, and Paltrow first tied the knot in 2003 and divorced in 2016. Along with Apple, the former couple share a 16-year-old son, Moses.

Paltrow has previously discussed her relationship with her daughter on social media. In honour of International Women’s Day Last month, the Iron Man shared photo of her and Apple FaceTiming on Instagram, as she highlighted how much “hope” her daughter gives her about “sisterhood” and the “planet” in the caption.

“Happy international women’s day,” she wrote. “I’ve been spending the morning thinking about all of the incredible women I love, who love me back hard. I keep thinking about the women I have known since kindergarten or 7th grade, who are more strongly in my life than almost ever.”

“But today I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it,” she continued. “This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet. And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else.”

