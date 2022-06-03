Gwyneth Paltrow jokingly wishes she had kissed more of the Dead Poets Society cast

Gwyneth Paltrow has joked that she wishes she had kissed more of the cast from the Dead Poets Society.

The 1989 classic film starred the late Robin Williams as a newly hired English teacher at an all-boys prep school. Through the use of unorthodox teaching methods, his character helps the students break out of their shells and pursue their dreams.

Alongside the legendary Williams, other cast members included Ethan Hawke, Josh Charles, and Robert Sean Leonard, the latter of whom Paltrow reportedly dated.

On Thursday (2 June), Hawke, who played Todd Anderson, celebrated the film’s 33rd anniversary by sharing a selection of old photos of the cast on Instagram.

The post’s caption reads: “I stand upon my desk to remind myself that we must constantly look at things in a different way.”

Below, in the photo’s comments, Paltrow teasingly wrote: “Best movie EVER, I wish I had made out with more of you than I did.”

Hawke jokingly responded: “We all wish the same.”

Paltrow dated Leonard in the early 1990s for a year, according to rumours. While E! News reported that they had been very private with their relationship.

The Iron Man actor, who has also been involved with Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck, and was previously married to Coldplay’s Chris Martin, recently shared a brutal response to an Instagram question that asked: “Would you ever get back together with an ex?”

To which Paltrow bluntly answered, “I’m good”.

She has two children with Martin, and is now married to producer Brad Falchuk.

