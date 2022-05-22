Gwyneth Paltrow defends Kourtney Kardashian amid claims she ‘copied’ Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow has defended Kourtney Kardashian’s wellness platform, Poosh, after a fan asked whether she thinks the reality TV star “copied” Goop.

The actor founded lifestyle brand Goop in 2018 as a weekly e-mail newsletter, and has since launched brick and mortar stores, a documentary series on Netflix and hosted wellness summits.

During a Q&A on Paltrow’s Instagram story this weekend, a follower asked whether she is “upset that Poosh copied [her]”.

Kardashian launched Poosh in 2019 and faced criticism at the time that she was trying to replicate Paltrow’s brand.

“This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bulls***, there is room for EVERY woman to fulfil her dreams,” Paltrow replied.

Gwyneth Paltrow says there ‘is room for every woman to fulfil her dreams’ (Gwyneth Paltrow/ Instagram)

“I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from. Now I get so happy when I see new wellness businesses.

“There is a place for all of us plus @kourtneykardash is a really good person and also #KRAVISFOREVER.”

Paltrow’s post comes amid The Kardashians star’s wedding celebrations, which are taking place in Italy.

Kardashian and her beau, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker are currently in Portofino with their family and friends, with plans to tie the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony at a historic 16th century castle.

Despite Goop’s success, the brand has faced criticism over the years for promoting expensive products that many people cannot afford and making recommendations that don’t have sufficient scientific backing.

Earlier this month, Goop sparked outrage on social media after it appeared to announce the launch of amber-encrusted $120 (£96) nappies.

Sharing a promotional image of “The Diapér”, the brand said the product was lined with “virgin alpaca wool and fasted with an amber gemstones, known for their ancient emotional-cleansing properties”.

Paltrow later revealed that the faux launch was a publicity stunt, intended to raise awareness of the diaper tax.

“Goop launched a luxury disposable diaper, at $120 for a pack of 12, and there was a lot of outrage. Good,” the founder said.

“It was designed to piss us off. Because, if treating diapers like a luxury makes you mad, so should taxing them like a luxury.

“Despite the absolute necessity of diapers, in 33 states they aren’t treated like an essential item, they’re taxed like a luxury good. This leaves one in three families struggling to afford them.”

