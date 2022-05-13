Gwyneth Paltrow had a blunt response to a question about her exes Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck and Chris Martin.

The actor and owner of lifestyle company Goop replied to an Instagram post shared by Drew Barrymore.

Earlier this week, The Drew Barrymore Show’s official Instagram account shared a clip in which the host spoke about her past relationships, comparing them to “bird carcasses”.

The post was captioned: “Would you ever get back together with an ex?”

Paltrow, decided to share her answer to the question, hilariusly writing: “I’m good.”

The post was picked up by Instagram account @commentsbycelebs.

The actor previously had high-profile relationships with both Pitt and Affleck in the 1990s, as well as a 13-year marriage to Coldplay frontman Martin from 2003 to 2016.

Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t hold back when responding to a question about her exes (Instagram)

She was engaged to Pitt when she was 24, but their relationship eventually ended due to the intensity of the media’s interest in the couple.

Paltrow went on to date her Shakespeare in Love and Bounce co-star Affleck on-off for three years from 1997 to 2000.

She has two children with Martin, and is now married to producer Brad Falchuk.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Gwyneth Paltrow brutally responds to question about exes Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck and Chris Martin