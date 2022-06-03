Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin reunite to celebrate daughter Apple’s high school graduation

Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband Chris Martin have come together to celebrate their daughter, Apple, as she just graduated high school.

The 49-year-old actor shared a selfie with the 45-year-old singer and their daughter at the graduation ceremony on her Instagram Story. They all smiled for the camera, as Martin had his arm around Apple.

“Congratulations to all the special graduates, especially @applemartin,” Paltrow wrote in the caption, along with a graduation cap emoji and purple heart emoji.

Apple celebrated another milestone this past May, as she turned 18-years-old. In honour of the occasion, the Goop founder paid tribute to her child in an Instagram post, acknowledging how she could not be “more proud of the woman” that Apple had become.

“You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more,” she wrote. “Proud doesn’t cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put into words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way.”

“I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me. I say it all the time and I will never stop,” Paltrow continued. “In the words of Auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you.”

Paltrow has previously spoken candidly about co-parenting with Martin, as they also share a 16-year-old son, Moses. The former couple tied the knot in 2003, but announced their split in 2016.

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show in September 2020, the Iron Man star confessed that her and Martin’s relationship has had some ups and downs.

“It’s like you’re ending a marriage but you’re still in a family. That’s how it will be forever,” she explained. “Some days it’s not as good as it looks. We also have good days and bad days. But I think it’s driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and what’s best for our kids.”

According to Paltrow, while she didn’t want her children to be “traumatised” by the divorce, co-parenting can still be much more difficult than it seems.

“Chris and I committed to putting them first and that’s harder than it looks, because some days you really don’t want to be with the person that you are getting divorced from but if you’re committed to having family dinner then you do,” she continued.

However, she said that after their split, they remained committed to making their “new relationship” work.

“And you take a deep breath and you look the person in the eye and you remember your pact and you smile and you hug and you make a joke and you just recommit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster,” she added.

Paltrow remarried Brad Falchuk, television writer and co-creator of Glee, in 2018. Martin has been dating Dakota Johnson since 2017, but the couple have kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

