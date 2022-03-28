Gunmen killed at least 19 people in an attack on an illegal cockfighting ring in western Mexico.

The shooting, in which 16 men and three women were killed, occurred in Las Tinajas in the state of Michoacán.

While a motive is yet to be established, several criminal gangs operate in the area, where attacks on gatherings of rival gangs have become more frequent, the BBC reported.

Gunmen across Mexico have attacked funerals, wakes, bars, and clubs as they try to eliminate as many members of rival gangs as possible.

All the victims in Las Tinajas were killed by gunfire, according to forensic experts. Several people were also injured.

Witnesses said the gunmen fired into the crowd before fleeing in a number of cars. In a recording shared on Twitter by local news outlet Red Michoacán, a number of gunshots can be heard.

Soldiers have been tasked with taking down the attacking gang.

Several groups are fighting over Las Tinajas and the surrounding area. The criminal gangs smuggle stolen petrol and illegally tap the petrol pipes operated by the state-owned oil company.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Gunmen kill at least 19 people in illegal cockfighting pit in Mexico