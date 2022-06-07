Gun control – latest: Matthew McConaughey pounds lectern in emotional call for change after Uvalde massacre

GOP senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into Buffalo massacre.mp4

The House Oversight Committee is meeting on Wednesday for its own response to the twin massacres in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York following the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on Tuesday regarding the rise of domestic terrorism.

Loved ones of victims in the two shootings will be on Capitol Hill for the first time since the two tragedies unfolded as a bipartisan group in the Senate meets to discuss a path forward on firearms and school security legislation.

“This hearing is ultimately about saving lives, and I hope it will galvanize my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass legislation to do just that,” Oversight chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said in a statement.

Lawmakers are debating a number of potential responses to the two deadly shootings, which both involved AR-15-styled rifles wielded by suspects under the age of 21. The suspect in Buffalo, unlike in Uvalde, is thought to have had a clear racist motive for his attack.

But any path to legislation reaching Joe Biden’s desk must pass through the evenly-divided Senate, where it will need the votes of at least ten Republicans to pass.

Show latest update 1654629513 Matthew McConaughey pounds lectern in emotional call for change after Uvalde massacre Texas-born actor Matthew McConaughey delivered emotional remarks to reporters at Tuesday’s White House press briefing, calling for bipartisan action to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals which he contended were supported by responsible gun owners. He also told stories of victims of the shooting in his native Uvalde, Texas, leading to an emotional moment where he struck the press secretary’s lectern while describing how one young victim was identified only by her signature green Converse sneakers. John Bowden 7 June 2022 20:18

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Gun control - latest: Matthew McConaughey pounds lectern in emotional call for change after Uvalde massacre