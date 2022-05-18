Gulshan Devaiah's Tweet On Nepotism Not Affecting South Film Industry Receives Mixed Response From Twitter

Nepotism has always been a controversial topic and over the years several celebs have put forth their opinion on the topic. It is evident that Nepotism exists both in Hindi cinema as well as the South Indian cinema. Actor Gulshan Devaiah recently shared his thoughts on the nepotism debate and said why did the audience only bash star kids in Bollywood but happily watches star kids of the South Indian film industry. The tweet received mixed reactions from netizens, some agreed with the actor while others did not.

SEE ALSO: ‘The Archies’: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor & Agastya Nanda Teaser Brings The Nepotism Debate Back; Here’s Proof

The Nepotism debate started on Twitter amidst the release of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archie trailer, that features several star kids. Taking to the microblogging site, Gulshan Devaiah wrote, “Observation: Hindi film audiences will happily watch dubbed films of a second/third/fourth generation star kid & not have any nepotism ki khujli (at least on social media)”

Observation: Hindi film audiences will happily watch dubbed films of a second/third/fourth generation star kid & not have any nepotism ki khujli (at least on social media) — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) May 14, 2022

Reacting to his tweet, one user wrote, “South Film Industry is Nepotist. Bollywood is Atleast a Level Playing Field. Films like Janhit Mein Jaari Bhool Bhoolaiyaan 2 and Dhakkad are releasing which consist of Outsiders. The Audience has the Power to make them or Break Them.”

SEE ALSO: They Look Like Boiled Eggs: Kangana Ranaut Says Bollywood Films Don’t Work Because People Can’t Relate To Star Kids

Another user wrote, “You have a point. But at the same time, unlike Bollywood the “nepo kids” down South (assuming that’s what you are talking about) are extremely talented in either performance or entertainment.”

Recently Kangana Ranaut also took a dig at the star kids in an interview with ABP. The actress was asked what makes South Indian cinema more successful than Bollywood of late.

She said“The way they have a connection with their audience, it is very strong. I wouldn’t say fans, it’s much more than that. With us what happens is that their (stars’) kids go abroad to complete their studies. They talk in English, watch only Hollywood films. They eat only with knife and fork and talk differently. So, how will they connect? Dekhne me bhi ajeeb se aise lagte hai jaise uble hue ande (They even look weird like boiled eggs). Their entire look has changed so people cannot relate. I don’t mean to troll anyone.”

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Gulshan Devaiah's Tweet On Nepotism Not Affecting South Film Industry Receives Mixed Response From Twitter