'Guilty Minds' Trailer: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Varun Mitra-led Courtroom Drama Looks Promising

After what feels like an eternity, Amazon Prime Video is releasing an all-new original series. The streaming platform has dropped the first full-length trailer of Guilty Minds this week. The show casts Mirzapur star Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jalebi fame Varun Mitra. The show directed by Shefali Bhushan and Jayant Digambar Somalkar is a legal drama set in and out of an Indian courtroom. And from the looks of it, the plot is pretty complex.

The trailer of Guilty Minds offers a glimpse into the careers of two highly competitive lawyers. In a quick montage, we watch them argue a range of cases from a copyright law case to murder. Kashaf Quaze (Shriya Pilgaonkar) and Deepak Rana (Varun Mitra) are friends who lock horns in the courtroom. Between heated arguments and post-work drinks, a brewing romance is hinted. But soon after, a new case has the two divided. Tensions mount as their work rivalry seeps into their personal lives.

Watch the full trailer of Guilty Minds here:

The official synopsis reads – The protagonists; friends from law college, almost but never quite lovers, Kashaf Quaze and Deepak Rana usually find themselves on opposite sides of the law. Idealistic Kashaf is into public interest litigation while Deepak, a ruthlessly ambitious rising star is a partner at a top law firm that represents big corporations. Deepak’s new junior Shubhangi Khanna, the heiress to the firm is attracted to him, adding fuel to the fire. Shubhangi’s insecure and competitive cousin, Shubhrat Khanna, wants Deepak out of the firm.

The show which also features Namrata Sheth, Sugandha Garg, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Satish Kaushik, Benjamin Gilani and more is all set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on April 22, 2022.

