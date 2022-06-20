Guest ‘threatened by Airbnb host’ after leaving four-star review

A guest at an Airbnb property said they were left feeling unsafe after their host sent “threatening” messages in response to a four-star review.

Dr Alex Moore, a US assistant ecology professor who identifies as gender non-conforming (GNC), shared their experience on social media after staying at the property in Vancouver, Canada.

Dr Moore had left a four-star rating for the apartment, along with a review saying: “Really enjoyed my time here and would certainly stay again.”

However, the host was allegedly less than impressed.

Dr Moore tweeted: “I left a 4/5 review with a positive message, and the host has contacted me at my personal number with increasingly threatening text because my review brought their average rating down from a 5 to a 4.95.”

They added: “In the interest of my own personal safety as well as public safety, @Airbnb: Can you explain to me and everyone else why the host who sent me this message is still active on your platform? This person is clearly a threat and should not be allowed to host guests.”

They then shared a screenshot of a message allegedly sent by the host, which said: “I have your picture, your name and your number.

“You have 48 hours to remove your review or I’m hiring a private investigator to obtain your address and then the fun begins.

“You’re blocked from messaging me on this number.”

Having contacted Vancouver PD, Dr Moore was told that an officer would be sent round to tell the host to leave them alone.

Following several conversations with Airbnb’s customer support team, the listing appeared to have since been removed from the homesharing platform.

Dr Moore concluded the thread: “It’s confirmed that his listing has been taken down! I will continue to follow up with @AirbnbHelp regarding next steps. Thank you all again for amplifying this and sharing your stories to help keep others safe.”

The Independent has approached Airbnb for comment.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Guest ‘threatened by Airbnb host’ after leaving four-star review