Gucci debuts its first-ever pet collection

Pet parents can now spoil their fur babies even more by decking them out in full Gucci pet gear.

Gucci has released its first collection of pet clothing, accessories and home items, including miniature couches, feeding mats and travel carriers.

The Italian luxury fashion house’s new Gucci Pet Collection is part of its Gucci Lifestyle line and prices range from £135 for a double-G monogrammed AirTag case to £5,710 for a printed geometric G pet sofa.

Other items in the range include leather collars and leashes with Gucci’s signature red and green stripes (from £170 to £400), pet cotton T-shirts in the brand’s Herbarium pattern (£220), leather waste bag carriers (£285), pet wool sweaters with strawberry prints (£345), printed bowls, and silver-toned brass bowl covers with fruit handles (£400 to £610).

Gucci, which pledged to further its sustainability goals, created the pet collection using recycled polyester, recycled cotton or Demetra, the house’s own innovative fabric made from animal-free raw materials from renewable sources.

The brand’s 10-year sustainability plan aims to guarantee the traceability of 95 per cent of raw materials and reduce the quantity of leather that is treated during the manufacturing process.

The pet campaign, which features cats, corgis, daschunds, chihuahuas and more, was captured by Namibian-German artist and photographer Max Siedentopf.

In one of the campaign shots, a chihuahua is dressed in a pink fluffy jumper with matching headgear. In another, a corgi lounges across one of the printed pet sofas while wearing a red and green striped Gucci collar.

A white Persian cat stares regally into the camera while standing in front of a Gucci bowl with a bowl cover in another photograph, while a fourth shows two tabby cats sitting alongside a monogrammed carrier bag.

Sidentopf said he was “inspired by Gucci’s underlying vision of individuality – even when it comes to the pets among us – each animal’s personality comes to the fore against backgrounds coloured in bold hues”.

