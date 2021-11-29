'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Director James Gunn Shares His Top Three 'Spider-Man' Movies Of All Time

Tom Holland’s upcoming project ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has been making a strong buzz on social media, and since the trailer release, speculation surrounding Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s return as the web-slinging superhero in the upcoming Marvel movie has added more fuel to the fire. While the internet has been flooded with crazy fan theories, Marvel director James Gunn also seems to have joined the craze while sharing his favourite ‘Spider-Man’ movies of all time.

While Andrew Garfield has openly denied the reports and stated that he is not donning the Spider-Man suit again, fans are still rooting to see him and Maguire join hands with Holland to take on the sinister six in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Amid all these speculations, Gunn too joined the bandwagon by sharing his top three Spider-Man choices by responding to a ranking tweet. Known for his creativity and uncanny storytelling skills, Gunn hailed ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ as the best Spider-Man movie, followed by Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 2’ and ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is best, followed by Spider-Man 2 & Homecoming. https://t.co/NTvN4mz5Y7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 27, 2021

Within no time, Gunn’s tweet was viral on the internet and eventually sparked off a debate as well. While a few fans criticised the filmmaker for choosing an animated film, the ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ responded with a befitting answer. “I think it’s fine. There have been way more Batman animated movies, but I’d still put DK at the top. Spider-Verse upped the game in a big way for all superhero movies,” he wrote.

I think it’s fine. There have been way more Batman animated movies, but I’d still put DK at the top. Spider-Verse upped the game in a big way for all superhero movies. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Gunn, who has already kickstarted the filming of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ had recently revealed that the movie would be an emotional rollercoaster for all GOTG fans. And with Will Poulter joining the already loved ensemble cast, fans are eagerly waiting for May 23, 2023, to catch all the superhero action in cinema halls. Apart from GOTG Vol. 3, Gunn has also been working on the Peacemaker series starring wrestler-turned-actor John Cena.

On the other hand, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ starring Tom Holland will also feature Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Lizard (Rhys Ifans). Slated to release on December 17, 2021, the Jon Watts directorial will also star Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei, who will reprise their characters from the earlier versions.

