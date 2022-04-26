'Guardians of the Galaxy' Director Comes Out In Support Of Chris Pratt As Fans Request Marvel To Recast Star-Lord

Ace filmmaker James Gunn, who is popularly known for helming Marvel’s ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ franchise, has come out in support of Chris Pratt, as fans urge makers of the upcoming instalment of ‘GotG’ to replace the actor amid rising reports of his views on the LGBTQ+ community. While rumours also highlight Pratt’s affiliation to a church that is heavily criticised for its homophobic views, several upset fans have raised their concern and requested Marvel to recast him.

Responding to the backlash that Pratt has been receiving online, director James Gunn came out in his support and wrote, “For what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him.”

In another tweet, ‘The Suicide Squad’ director replied to a Twitter user and stated that he knows the church that Pratt goes to while squashing all homophobic rumours that are associated with it. “He isn’t. I know the church he currently goes to. Do you? (The answer is you don’t, but you heard from someone who heard from someone who heard from someone where he goes to church, so decided, “yeah, okay, I’ll believe this terrible thing I heard online about this celebrity),” Gunn tweeted.

The entire episode began nearly three years back when Elliot Page slammed Pratt for the comments made on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Ever since Pratt’s religious beliefs and affiliations have been criticised by many.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Pratt is all set to reprise his role of Peter Quill aka Star-Lord in the third instalment of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise. Helmed by Gunn, the film which is slated to release on May 5, 2023, will also feature Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff and Karen Gillan in pivotal roles.

