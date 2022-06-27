Gtech’s multi MK2 K9 is a bulky handheld vacuum with oomph to match

Buy now £199.99, Gtech.co.uk

Rating: 9/10

Weight: 1.5 kg

1.5 kg Run time (on full charge): Up to 20 minutes

Up to 20 minutes Charge time: 4 hours

4 hours Bin volume: 0.5l

0.5l Dimensions: (H)25cm x (W)13.6cm x (D)38.6cm

(H)25cm x (W)13.6cm x (D)38.6cm Suction power: 22V

22V Cordless: Yes

Design

The Gtech is wider than other handheld vacuums on the market – such as the sleek Hoover and Shark versions – but that’s mainly down to its bin design, which has a large 0.5l volume. Although bigger than other models, it’s lightweight, weighing in at just 1.5kg which means it won’t strain your arm as you use it – in fact, you’ll barely feel like you’re using it.

The black model, with green trimmings, is of a similar design to Gtech’s other vacuums, with a slightly futuristic feel to it, rounded lines and a bulky head and bin. The bin, a clear plastic container, is easy to take off but doesn’t feel that secure when it’s attached, with slight gaps on the side, but luckily this doesn’t affect the vacuum or cause any spillage. Inside you’ll find removable filters and scented cartridges to help mask the vacuum smell, which we thought was a great add on.

The handle of the vacuum is easy to grip and almost moulds into your fingers, with grooves on it so it doesn’t slip out of your hand when cleaning in hard-to-reach places.

The main suction head is also larger than average, with bristles underneath picking up hair and dirt, while the powered brush bar is also removable, so easier to take off and clean, although hair does get easily wrapped around it and you’ll need a pair of scissors to cut it off. We do like the flat suction bar however, as it helps to pick up pet hair and dust much quicker.

The vacuum comes with three accessories, which all fit onto the main suction point. The 36cm extension tube, with a brush, is perfect for getting those pesky cobwebs, and the very bright green crevice (which is hidden in the back of vacuum) for attacking those tight spots. We liked attaching the small soft brush too as it’s just the right thing for catching crumbs on sofas and in car seats.

Performance

Imagine you’re cooking and you drop some food on the floor, or the kids come in splashing mud about the place – this is what this vacuum is great for, as it’s easy to pick up quickly, hoover up the mess and get on with your day, without the stress of cleaning the whole house.

The battery slips into the vacuum easily, just below the handle, and after four hours charge seems to last longer than the 20 mins promised – if, like us, you’re using it to clean up the odd mess, you can get away with only charging it once a month.

Speaking of charge, the three green lights – which can be found on the vacuums left side – indicate its charge, so when it’s on just one it will remind you to give it a boost. We were genuinely impressed with how little we had to do this and even an hour or so would give it enough battery life for a couple of weeks’ worth of cleaning. The only extra it could do with is a charging station.

To turn the vacuum on you hit the big green button at the top – instantly you can hear its power, and although not quiet, we liked that you didn’t have to muck around with changing any settings. The bin stands out a lot, and not in a good way, but it’s worth having the 0.5l capacity as it can hold months’ worth of small pickups. We only emptied it once, but it still wasn’t full. Everything can be taken apart in the bin, to be washed, while the new cartridges can be slotted in to keep your vacuuming smelling fresh.

Although not the sleekest model when it comes to handhelds it’s powerful enough to clean up a range of things from kitchen floors, stairs and even car upholstery. We found the vacuum most powerful when picking up pet hair on the sofas, as it did it with ease, while crumbs on the floor were quickly sucked up too.

The verdict: Gtech multi MK2 K9

Although not as sleek as some of its competitors, the Gtech multi MK2 K9 handheld vacuum comes out with high marks due to its easy to grip handle, scented cartridges and long battery life.

The model is perfect for storing in a cupboard or under the sofa and bringing out in between cleaning days – when you don’t want to lug the big vacuum out. However, it may not be for you if you want a slimline version, which you can store easily.