After more than 70 years, A Florida judge has cleared the names of the “Groveland Four,” the four Black men falsely accused of rape and assault in an infamous 1949 case.

On Monday, a Lake County judge officially dismissed the charges against Charles Greenlee, Walter Irvin, Samuel Shepherd, and Ernest Thomas.

This is a breaking news story.

