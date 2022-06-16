Group of children rescued from ‘slot canyon’ in Utah after being trapped for 30 hours

Two adults and 17 children have been rescued from a tiny “slot canyon” in the US, after being trapped for 30 hours.

A church youth group had been touring one of Utah‘s smallest canyons – which can be as tight as 30cm wide – when they became stuck.

Helicopter rescue crews and “rope rescue personnel” were called to the top of the tiny opening after the alarm was raised.

They were eventually able to bring up the entire group – exhausted and dehydrated but unharmed – at sunrise the next day.

