Greta Thunberg appeared to be enjoying her visit to Glasgow for Cop26 on Monday as she joined a crowd of protesters in singing “You can shove your climate crisis up your arse.”

The 18-year-old campaigner was among hundreds of activists in Festival Park demonstrating against world leaders’ lack of action in tackling the climate emergency.

The moment was captured and posted on Twitter before being quote tweeted by the activist: “When in Scotland…”

Addressing the crowd, across the river from the Cop26 venue, she said: “Inside COP they are just politicians and people in power pretending to take our future seriously.

“We say no more blah blah blah, no more exploitation of people and nature and the planet.”

She has also said will attend a major demonstration during her time in Glasgow on Friday 5 November, tweeting: “Climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind. So we invite everyone, especially the workers striking in Glasgow, to join us. See you there! #UprootTheSystem.”

The latter point is a reference to members of the city’s cleaning, catering and transport unions, who are threatening industrial action as part of an unresolved complaint over pay and working conditions.

The march in question will commence in Kelvingrove Park in the west end of Glasgow and culminate in George Square in the city centre.

Source Link Greta Thunberg joins Glasgow crowd to sing ‘You can shove your climate crisis up your arse’