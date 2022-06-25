Greta Thunberg calls out ‘forces of greed’ in surprise Glastonbury climate speech

Greta Thunberg called out “the forces of greed” as she made a surprise climate speech at Glastonbury on Saturday (25 June).

The 19-year-old campaigner, from Sweden, spoke from the Pyramid Stage in front of a backdrop that shows how global temperature have risen.

“We are at the beginning of a climate and ecological emergency. This is not the new normal, this crisis will continue to get worse… until we prioritise people and planet over profits and greed,” she said.

Thunberg’s appearance was followed by a performance by Haim.

