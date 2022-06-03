Grenfell survivors sew giant quilt in memory of victims

Posted on June 3, 2022 0

Survivors of the Grenfell tower fire have been working on sewing a giant quilt in memory of those who died in the tragedy five years ago.

Tuesday Greenidge, whose daughter is one of the survivors, began the project in 2017, aiming to make the quilt the size of the tower.

The artist has partially reached her goal with the blanket now the same width – 72ft.

The quilt has been made using donated fabric and is adorned with personal messages and depictions of those who died.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Grenfell survivors sew giant quilt in memory of victims