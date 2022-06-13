Grenfell survivor blasts Government's response to fire on fifth anniversary of disaster

A representative for survivors and bereaved families of those who died in the Grenfell tower fire has branded the government’s response as “betrayal” on the fifth anniversary of the disaster.

Grenfell United member and survivor Edward Daffarn, who lived in the tower block for 20 years, repeatedly raised concerns about the building’s lack of fire safety but these were branded a “highly personalised narrative” by the tower’s tenant management organisation.

“People with responsibility to bring us change have acted in such an incompetent and indifferent manner,” Daffarn said.

