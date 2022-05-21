Grenfell Memorial Cup : Football as healing force for bereaved victims’ families

Football has been a powerful healing force for families bereaved by the Grenfell Tower tragedy, players at the Grenfell Memorial Cup have said.

The event commemorating the 72 victims of the London fire saw a series of five matches being held at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in Shepherd’s Bush, west London.

The friendly competition saw face-offs between players from Grenfell Athletic FC women’s team against workers from mental health groups, and a youth tournament.

Celebrities including rapper AJ Tracey, Big Zuu and comedian Mo Gilligan are among those playing.