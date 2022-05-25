Greg Abbott, Ted Cruz, and other Texas authorities will hold press conference on Uvalde shooting this afternoon

Governor Greg Abbott and other Texas authorities will hold a press conference this afternoon on the school shooting in Uvalde, Mr Abbott’s office has announced.

The presser is scheduled for 12:30pm Texas time, or 1:30pm EST. The subject, the governor’s office says, will be “an update on the state’s coordinated response on the Robb Elementary School shooting.”

Mr Abbott will be joined by Senator Ted Cruz, Senator John Cornyn, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and several police and education officials.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

