Greens accused of ‘petty politics’ after walking out of Holyrood debate on Queen’s Jubilee

Scottish Green party MSPs were accused of “petty student politics” after walking out en masse of a parliamentary debate celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Scottish Conservatives condemned the boycott after all seven Green representatives left the Holyrood chamber as first minister Nicola Sturgeon led tributes to Her Majesty.

But Republican campaigners praised the move – arguing that it reflected the anti-monarchist views of many young people in Scotland.

“I think it’s quite extraordinary,” said Graham Smith, head of the Republic group. “There are big political changes across the whole of the UK and certainly in Scotland. It wouldn’t have happened 10 years ago.”

Co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater – who are Scottish government ministers – led the Greens’ walk-out on Wednesday. A spokesperson said the party’s MSPs believed in an elected head of state.

The spokesperson said: “We respect others hold different beliefs. Our MSPs decided to absent themselves from today’s short debate and instead spend their time serving their constituents.”

Sharon Dowey, the Scottish Tories’ shadow minister for culture, said the refusal to thank the Queen for seven decades of services was “petty, student politics at its worst”.

She added: “Their transparent attempt to woo anti-monarchy voters will only frustrate the vast majority of Scots who recognise this weekend’s Jubilee celebrations as a chance to show our gratitude for Her Majesty’s tireless dedication.”

The SNP leader led the tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Holyrood, with Ms Sturgeon saying she had played an “integral role” in the story of modern Scotland and urging Scots to mark her “values of integrity, wisdom, justice and compassion”.

Meanwhile, the Stormont leader of Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein was move to write to the Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee.

Vice president Michelle O’Neill wrote to the Queen to praise her “significant” contribution to the peace process and to acknowledge her “dedicated public service to the British people” during her 70 years on the throne.

Ms O’Neill also thanked the Queen for her “warmth and unfailing courtesy” on the occasions when the pair have met and wrote of the “value and respect” she had for the monarch’s contribution to reconciliation.

Former DUP leader Dame Arlene Foster praised Ms O’Neill’s gesture while DUP MLA Paul Givan, who also served as first minister, said it showed the progress that had been achieved in Northern Ireland in recent years.

Foster – given a damehood as part of the Jubilee honours – said: “I think for republicans, like Michelle O’Neill … they have recognised in Her Majesty the Queen the first of those, the fact that she has given so much service to the country.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Greens accused of ‘petty politics’ after walking out of Holyrood debate on Queen’s Jubilee