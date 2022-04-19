Greenpeace activists write ‘peace, not oil’ on side of Russian ship

Activists from Greenpeace Italy wrote the message “Peace, not oil” in large letters on the side of a Russian oil tanker, as part of efforts to urge European governments to stop using fossil fuels.

The protesters on Saturday approached the ship in two rubber dinghies as it was entering the port of Santa Panagia, in Sicily.

They painted the message – as well as the Greenpeace symbol – using yellow paint before speeding away.

Greenpeace estimates that since the beginning of the Ukraine war, EU countries have spent more than €33 billion to import fossil fuels from Russia.

