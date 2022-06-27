Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong to renounce his US citizenship over Roe vs Wade ruling

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said he will renounce his US citizenship following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

On Friday (24 June), the US Supreme Court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade.

During his band’s performance at the London Stadium over the weekend, 50-year-old Armstrong told the audience he’d be spending more time on their side of the Atlantic.

“F*** America, I’m f***ing renouncing my citizenship,” he said. “I’m f***ing coming here.”

“There’s just too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f***ing excuse for a country,” Armstrong added. “Oh, I’m not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

The “American Idiot” singer also spoke about the topic during his show in Huddersfield, England.

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day (Getty Images)

“F*** the Supreme Court of America” he said, calling the Supreme Court justices “pricks”.

Since the ruling became public, a number of musicians performing at the Glastonbury festival have also used their platform to call out the decision.

While making his debut at the English festival, rapper Kendrick Lamar ended his 90-minute set by delivering a statement seemingly in response to the recent Supreme Court ruling over Roe v Wade.

“They judge me; they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights,” declared the rapper, before repeating the statement twice over.

New Zealand singer Lorde also said “f*** the Supreme Court” during her performance.

“Welcome to sadness,” said the singer on stage. “The temperature is unbearable until you face it. Wanna hear a secret girls? Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born.

“That horror is your birthright. But here’s another secret. You possess ancient strength. Ancient widsom. Wisdom that has propelled every woman that came before you. That wisdom is also your birthright. I ask you today, make exercising that wisdom your life’s work because everything depends on it. F*** the Supreme Court.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Earlier on in the festival, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish and British-Irish rock band Idles also condemned the ruling.

Bridgers led chants of “f*** the Supreme Court” by adding: “All these irrelevant old motherf***ers trying to tell us what to do with our f***ing bodies. F*** it.”

Meanwhile, Isles’s Joe Talbot said the ruling had taken the US back to the “Middle Ages”.

On Saturday evening (25 June), Olivia Rodrigo brought out Lily Allen as a special guest to sing “F*** you” to the five conservative Supreme Court justices, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong to renounce his US citizenship over Roe vs Wade ruling