Greek pilot found guilty of murdering British wife hugs victim’s mother at 2021 memorial

A Greek helicopter pilot who admitted to smothering his British wife to death has been found guilty of murder.

Babis Anagnostopoulos, 34, initially claimed that three robbers had burst into the couple’s home north of Athens, tied him to a chair and asphyxiated his wife in front of their 11-month-old daughter, Lydia.

He later admitted to murdering Caroline Crouch in a fit of rage after a domestic fight and after being found guilty, faces a maximum of 35 years in prison.

At a memorial service for Ms Crouch last year, Anagnostopoulos was seen hugging her mother.

