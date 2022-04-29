Greece to drop all Covid entry restrictions from Sunday

After much confusion on the subject, Greece has confirmed that it will drop all Covid entry restrictions for travellers from this Sunday.

This means travellers will no longer need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result upon entry.

According to tourism organisation Marketing Greece, the country’s Committee of Health Experts suggested to the government that entry requirements be scrapped during a meeting on Thursday.

“The suggestion was adopted by the government and an official announcement was made at 6pm this afternoon,” a source told The Independent.

“Therefore, as of 1 May, it will no longer be required to show vaccination/recovery certificates to enter the country. Indoor mask-wearing will remain until 1 June.”

However, health minister Thanos Plevris yesterday said mask-wearing indoors may remain for longer.

When asked on TV when masks might become optional, he said: “We do not know. It is possible that the measure of wearing masks indoors might not be lifted, because the mask is a mild measure.

“What we suggest is that masks indoors will continue in May and then, based on the epidemiological picture in the country, decisions will be taken for June.”

Earlier this month, Mr Plevris had announced on TV that Covid cases had declined enough in the country to “proceed with the suspension of the protection measures put in place, from 1 May.”

Many understood this to mean all remaining Covid measures, but in the following weeks, tourism official clarified that mask-wearing (in indoor public spaces) would remain until at least June.

Earlier this week, tourism officials were still saying no official announcement had been made regarding entry rules being eased for holidaymakers, suggesting that there was a strong possibility the current rules would remain into May.

Now tourism organisations have confirmed the relaxation of border rules from 1 May, although ministers are calling this a “suspension” for summer rather than a final end to the rules.

Mr Plevris says that mandatory mask restrictions will be reviewed before June, while the relaxed rules in general will be reviewed just before September.

At present, travellers need to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces, including on public transport and in taxis.

Fully vaccinated Brits travelling to Greece today or tomorrow, before the 1 May rule change, will still have to download their Covid Pass ready to show at the border.

Those who aren’t fully vaccinated must show a negative PCR result from a test taken within the 72 hours before arrival. Valid proof of recovery from Covid-19 within the previous 180 days is also accepted.

Those using a vaccine certificate to enter the country must make sure their second jab is “in date” – in line with much of the EU, Greece considers second doses expired after nine months, at which point travellers must have received a booster jab to be recognised as fully vaccinated.

There is no expiry date for boosters at present.

