Great white shark kills two swimmers as mauled body washes up on beach

Two swimmers have been killed in a series of violent attacks by a great white shark in South Africa.

The body of a man was washed up on La Lucia beach in Durban while a second man was spotted but then taken away by the current.

The first victim was discovered by a walker at 4.30pm on Friday prompting an immediate response from emergency services later confirming the attack.

Netcare 911, the country’s emergency medical services, reported that portions of the man’s body were missing after being mauled by the shark while multiple shark bites were clearly visible on the body.

La Lucia beach in Durban, where the fatal attack occurred (Creative Commons)

A spokesperson for the emergency service, Shawn Herbst said: “Reports indicate that while walking on the beach, a man came across the decomposing body of an adult male face down between washed-up flotsam.

“When medics turned the body over for assessments they found that a portion of the right upper arm and right chest were missing with multiple shark bites clearly visible.

“A second body was also found in the shore break, but it had been washed back out to sea by the strong surf before lifeguards arrived on scene.

“Officials will determine the exact cause of death with the body handed over to Durban SAPS for further investigation.”

British man Simon Nellist was the victim of a shark attack in Sydney, Australia earlier this year (Simon Nellist/Facebook)

In February a British man was killed by a shark in Australia.

Simon Nellist, 35, was an experienced diving instructor who “loved the water” according to his friends.

Several Sydney beaches, including the iconic Bondi and Bronte, were shut down in the aftermath of the incident which was the first fatal shark attack in over 60 years in the area.

