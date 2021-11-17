Great British Bake Off: Jürgen Krauss leaves fans in disarray over moving exit letter

The Great British Bake Off’s semi-final aired last night and, to the devastation of many fans, series favourite Jürgen Krauss got the boot.

German contestant Krauss lost out to fellow competitors Crystelle Pereira, Chigs Parmar and Giuseppe Dell’Anno, who will all star in next week’s final.

Krauss had garnered many fans over the course of the series. He won the Star Baker accolade twice in the first two weeks of the competition, but always remained humble and self-deprecating. Many also likened him to Winnie the Pooh and one week he sang to the judges while they ate his dessert.

The IT professional left many viewers weeping with his touching exit letter, in which he compared his experience of being on the show to flying to the moon.

He wrote: “Who wants to fly to the moon if you can be on Bake Off? It was such a fantastic ride.

“Preparing all the recipes gave me confidence to experiment with flavours in sweet baking, to an extent I’ve never done before.”

He added: “A huge thank you to all of you for all the kindness and warmth in your response and support. Lots of love, Jürgen.”

Bake Off fans were very emotional in their reactions on Twitter.

“End the show. Call for national mourning. Jurgen is gone,” posted one person.

Another added: “I have a 9 y/o young fella that is going to bed, bawling crying because Jurgen is gone…”

The Great British Bake Off concludes on Tuesday 23rd November at 8pm on Channel 4.

