Great Barr: Man found burnt to death in Birmingham house

A man has been found burnt to death in a house in Birmingham on Wednesday, police have said.

West Midlands Police force confirmed the man was found with “severe burn injuries” in a property near Great Barr. The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident which happened on Wednesday morning around 11am.

Emergency services and forensics were pictured near the scene in Amberley Green at the end of a cul-de-sac.

Officers are investigating how the man sustained the fatal injuries.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “We were called after a man was found with severe burn injuries in Amberley Green, Great Barr, around 11 am today (15 June). Sadly, he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“We’re in the process of establishing how the man came about his injuries.”

