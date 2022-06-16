Grant Shapps urges rail workers not strike over ‘basic lie’ of pay freezes

Grant Shapps has urged UK rail workers not to strike “under the basic lie” that suggests employees won’t get a pay rise.

The transport secretary also asked unions to bring consumers back to the railway by “making it an attractive place”.

“Going on strike under the false pretence that there wasn’t going to be a pay rise, which is not true, because the pay freeze has finished across the whole of the public sector, is taking people out on strike under a basic lie,” Mr Shapps said.

