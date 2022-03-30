Grant Shapps tells regulator to disqualify ‘unfit to lead’ P&O boss

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has urged a government regulator to disqualify P&O Ferries chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite on the basis he is “unfit to lead a British company”.

The cabinet minister said he had written to the Insolvency Service “conveying my firm belief” that Mr Hebblethwaite should longer be in charge of the under-fire ferry operator.

“I have asked them to consider his disqualification,” said Mr Shapps told MPs in the Commons as he set out his nine-point plan to crack down on “sharp” practices after P&O sacked 800 workers without warning.

Mr Shapps said he asked British ports to refuse access to ferry services that do not pay workers the existing minimum wage – saying the government would legislate soon to protect them in doing so.

“I want to see British ports refusing access to ferry companies who don’t pay a fair wage, as soon as practical,” Mr Shapps told parliament.

P&O’s decision to layoff hundreds of workers and replace them with cheaper agency staff, paid at rates below the minimum wage, has provoked widespread anger among ministers, opposition lawmakers and trade unions.

Mr Shapps also announced several other measure in response to the P&O decision, including his intention to seek international “minimum wage corridors” with allies to help make sure workers are not paid below the British rate.

“My message to P&O is this – the game is up. Rehire those who want to return and pay all of your workers a decent wage.”

More follows…

