Grant Shapps takes in Ukrainian refugee family of three – and their dog

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has welcomed a Ukrainian refugee family and their dog fleeing the war into his home.

The transport secretary took to Twitter to share the news over the bank holiday weekend: “Today we’re delighted to welcome a three-generation Ukrainian family, along with their dog Max, to live with us in our home.

“Whilst their country goes through the turmoil of Putin’s war, our country stands resolutely with the people of Ukraine.”

The transport secretary said earlier this month he was registering his interest in the Homes for Ukraine scheme — set up amid criticism of the government’s existing refugee policy — which allows those with no family ties to come to the UK.

Those offering sanctuary to families fleeing Russia’s brutal invasion must be able to offer accommodation for at least six months, and as of Wednesday 25,100 visas have been issued from 55,600 applications.

Following discussions with his family, Mr Shapps told The Times he will soon be hosting a six-year-old boy, his mother and 75-year-old grandmother, alongside their dog, Max.

The cabinet minister said he was able to use a room in house — 20 miles from London — due to his son currently being away at university and said he was in daily contact with the Ukrainian family. He lives n Hertfordshire with his wife Belinda and they have three children.

“These people are literally fleeing their lives, they don’t know if their home will be there when they get back,” he said.

People fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine gather at the train station in Lviv, Ukraine

“Their family is having to split up. Every time we get into a family conversation about it that’s literally where the conversation ends.”

Mr Shapps is the second MP to take in a Ukrainian family via the Homes for Ukraine scheme, with the first being former cabinet minister Robert Jenrick, who is the MP for Newark.

The scheme has been criticised for its slow admission process which has delayed Ukrainian families from finding a safe haven.

One Twitter user commented on Mr Shapps’ post, saying: “The family we are waiting for-from Kyiv- took refuge in Lviv, which was itself bombed last night, whilst they wait and wait and wait for visas.”

