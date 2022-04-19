Grant Shapps stars in bizarre ‘Great British Rail Sale’ video as train fares cut

Grant Shapps has celebrated a sale on UK train tickets by featuring in a bizarre video promoting the fare cuts.

The transport secretary can be seen “visiting” popular tourist destinations including London, Edinburgh and Cornwall.

Standing in front of a green screen, he explains the “Great British Rail Sale” that has seen ticket prices slashed by as much as 50 per cent, with cheaper off-peak travel on offer in April and May.

“We’ve had two years of living life virtually, it’s time to get real and visit our beautiful country,” Mr Shapps said.

