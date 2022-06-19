Grant Shapps says unions have been ‘gunning’ for strikes

Posted on June 19, 2022

Grant Shapps has insisted that RMT union bosses as “gunning” for this week’s strikes after Mick Lynch reportedly left negotiations to go to a Trade Unions Congress rally.

The transport secretary warned the strikes would “inconvenience millions of Britons” as he sat down with Sky News this morning (19 June).

“We’ve got to have a reasonable negotiation,” he said, just days after he told rail staff not to risk “striking themselves out of a job”.

“They’re gunning for this strike I’m afraid,” he added.

Source Link Grant Shapps says unions have been ‘gunning’ for strikes