Grant Shapps’ department apologies after staff ‘drank and danced’ at party during lockdown

The Department for Transport has apologised after admitting that staff working for cabinet minister Grant Shapps held a Christmas party while strict Covid curbs were still in place last year.

Government staff were “boozing and dancing” at an event in Whitehall on December 16, according to The Mirror – the same day London was moved into tier 3 restrictions.

Mr Shapps’ spokesman said the transport secretary did not attend and had “absolutely no idea” the festive gathering was taking place at the departmental office.

The minister’s spokesperson said: “He was not notified or invited and would have banned such a gathering forthwith, had he been made aware that it was being prepared.”

Staff reportedly drank alcohol, danced and takeaway food on the day tier 3 curbs banned all mixing indoors with anyone outside of your household or support bubble.

“Fewer than a dozen staff who were working in the office had a low-key, socially distanced, gathering in the large open-plan office after work on the 16th December, where food and drink was consumed,” said a spokesperson for the transport department.

The spokesperson added: “We recognise this was inappropriate and apologise for the error of judgement.”

It comes as a joint investigation by The Independent and The Guardian revealed that a gathering took place at Downing Street last May during the first lockdown.

Boris Johnson joined staff at a reception described by a source as “a party” on 15 May and told one attendee they deserved a drink for “beating back” the virus, The Independent has been told.

It is understood that about 20 civil servants and advisers gathered inside No 10 and its garden, when gatherings indoors were strictly forbidden and people from different households were restricted to one-on-one meetings outdoors.

Labour accused Mr Johnson of overseeing “a culture” of rule-breaking at No 10, while the SNP responded by calling for Mr Johnson to resign – saying he had lost all authority to deliver Covid guidance.

Lib Dem chief whip Wendy Chamberlain said it was now time for “an official and independent inquest into how many times Downing Street officials – and the prime minister himself – may have broken lockdown rules”.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “On 15 May 2020 the prime minister held a series of meetings throughout the afternoon, including briefly with the then health and care secretary and his team in the garden following a press conference.”

They added: “The prime minister went to his residence shortly after 7pm. A small number of staff required to be in work remained in the Downing Street garden for part of the afternoon and evening.”

It comes as the Metropolitan Police revealed it is contacting two people who attended a Christmas party at the Conservative HQ over alleged breaches of Covid laws.

The force said it was aware of the gathering on 14 December last year. “Officers will be making contact with two people who attended in relation to alleged breaches of the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations,” a spokesperson said.

Former mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey was photographed with his staff at a party at Tory HQ in the run-up to last Christmas. The London Assembly member has apologised for attending the festive bash, admitting it was “a serious error of judgment”.

