Grant Shapps accuses Sadiq Khan of breaking pre-election rules on Elizabeth line

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has accused Labour’s London mayor Sadiq Khan of breaking pre-election rules over the announcement of when the Elizabeth line will open.

The Cabinet minister claimed Mr Khan had displayed “breathtaking political cynicism”.

Transport for London (TfL) – which is chaired by Mr Khan – revealed on Wednesday that the capital’s new east-west railway will launch on May 24.

The announcement was made a day before local elections take place in London.

The Government has poured billions into Crossrail Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary

Purdah rules restrict what communications activity can take place in the run-up to an election.

Mr Shapps said: “This announcement is an act of breathtaking political cynicism by the mayor, breaking election rules on such announcements in an effort to garner votes the day before the local elections in London.

“I am therefore immediately referring this breach to the Electoral Commission for investigation.

“Londoners reading this unscrupulous headline grab might like to know that the Government has poured billions into Crossrail to solve delays clocked up on the mayor’s watch, while propping up a transport system hobbled financially by his chronic incompetence.”

The total cost of Crossrail – the project to build the railway – has been estimated at £18.9 billion, including £5.1 billion from the Government.

The Government has also provided nearly £5 billion to TfL to keep services running during the coronavirus pandemic.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Grant Shapps accuses Sadiq Khan of breaking pre-election rules on Elizabeth line