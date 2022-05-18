Grandparents charged with murder over fatal dog mauling of 7-year-old girl

The grandparents of a seven-year-old Virginia girl who was mauled to death by the family’s Rottweiler have been charged with murder.

Olivia Grace Floyd’s parents are also facing felony charges in connection with the fatal dog attack at a home in Waynesboro in January.

Authorities say that the youngster’s step-grandfather Stephen Kachmar, 60, and grandmother Penny Lee Bashlor, 64, face up to 70 years behind bars if convicted of non-capital murder, involuntary manslaughter, child abuse and possession of a vicious dog.

The little girl’s parents, Brooks Anthony Floyd, 39, and Alicia Rene Floyd, 37, have also been charged with cruelty/injure to a child, according to officials.

Police say that the grandparents are being held without bail after all four were indicted by a special grand jury in the state.

Brooks Floyd is also still being held in custody, but Alicia Floyd was released last week, say police.

Olivia was fatally attacked by the dog on 29 January, and taken to hospital by ambulance where she later died from her injuries.

The four-year-old dog was seized by authorities and put down, according to reports.

A day after Olivia’s death, Mr Kachmar was given a summons for harboring a dangerous dog, according to the Staunton News Leader.

